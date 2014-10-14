* Traders report very weak orders for tin solder
* Tin demand growth seen near 2 percent this year - ITRI
* China not buying tin from global markets - traders
By Melanie Burton
SYDNEY, Oct 14 Defying expectations for a bumper
year, tin prices have hit 14-month lows and traders and industry
sources expect further falls due to weaker orders from solder
makers in the fourth quarter and a lack of buying from China.
Tin had been expected to perform strongly this year on a
revival in demand and a supply deficit due to Indonesian export
curbs, but London Metal Exchange prices have fallen more than 10
percent in the past three-and-a-half months.
Traders in Asia and Europe say demand has dropped sharply
over the past quarter, with weaker solder orders from
electronics firms, poor European demand for tin plate and an
increase in Chinese domestic production.
"Demand is as poor as I have seen in 45 years in the tin
business," said a Europe-based trader, adding that traders who
had stockpiled material in anticipation of a price spike were
likely to sell inventory, further depressing prices.
LME tin prices were expected to average $23,135 a
tonne in 2014, according to analysts polled by Reuters, but are
currently around $20,150 a tonne.
Indonesia said on Tuesday it may impose further output
limits and export quotas in response to the price plunge.
Solder, which is used in circuit boards for items like
mobile phones to cars and washing machines, accounts for around
half of tin demand.
Solder demand has eased in some industries as improved
technology means coatings can be thinner and better targeted.
Miniaturisation, where smaller and more powerful gadgets require
less solder, has also taken a toll over the longer term, said
London-based analyst Stephen Briggs at BNP Paribas.
"Tin is suffering from substitution, from thrifting and
economization," Briggs said. "I'm still mildly optimistic that
tin can make a partial recovery in the fourth quarter, but
clearly this demand thing is a big risk."
An executive at a solder maker in Asia said orders were down
"by more than 10 percent, more like the region of 20 to 30
percent", which could further depress prices.
Tin industry group ITRI said global solder shipments in the
first half of 2014 grew around 2 percent on a year earlier. It
still expected overall 2014 demand growth of about 2 percent.
The tin price fall had been exacerbated by disillusionment
among former bulls that a long-forecast supply deficit has
failed to materialise, said ITRI's markets manager Peter Kettle.
"It's a mix of slow demand growth, de-stocking and bearish
sentiment," he said.
Singapore-based traders said sales to trade houses in India
and the Middle East had been tepid as demand from consumer goods
manufacturers was down sharply due to weak economic sentiment.
Buying by China, which accounts for around 45 percent of
global demand but produces most of what it needs, has been
dampened because imports are more costly than domestic stocks.
China's imports of refined tin fell by 53 percent from
Jan-August to 5,372 tonnes, in part due to a self-imposed export
slowdown by Indonesia in a bid to boost prices.
The gap has been partly filled by tin ore from Myanmar,
which surged 80 percent over the same period and helped China's
production rise by 16 percent to 116,142 tonnes over the first 8
months of the year.
(Additional reporting by Michael Taylor in JAKARTA; Editing by
Richard Pullin)