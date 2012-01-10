* Premiums for high grade tin in Rotterdam quoted at
$650-800/T
* Premiums for standard grade tin quoted at $400-450/T
* Indonesian tin exports surge in Dec as export ban
abandoned
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Jan 10 Tin premiums in Europe held
steady this week following the year-end holiday season, with
increased exports from Indonesia expected to cap gains in
premiums over the coming weeks as more material becomes
available, traders said.
Premiums in Rotterdam for high grade Chinese material
SN-CN, which are paid over the London Metal Exchange (LME)
cash price, were quoted at $650-$800 a tonne, while
standard-grade Malaysian tin SN-MY was quoted at $400-$450 a
tonne.
Refined tin shipments from Indonesia nearly doubled in
December to 15,102.76 tonnes from 7,722.01 a year earlier, a
trade ministry official said on Monday. Indonesia is the world's
top exporter of tin and second-largest producer after China.
"There is an expectation of more material becoming
available. In the long run, we could see that take some of the
edge off premiums," a physical tin trader said.
The surge in exports comes after smelters in Indonesia's
main tin-producing region of Bangka island last month abandoned
a two-month self imposed tin ingot export ban which was intended
to prop up falling prices.
"They (the Indonesian smelters) had some long-term contracts
on which they had to deliver, and that's where the majority of
the tin went," the trader said.
"We are seeing some easier premiums. It's not a whole lot
cheaper because its not being reflected by the people who are
holding the metal, but we're not expecting any big rises (in
premiums)."
The Indonesian export ban had supported tin premiums in
Europe towards the end of last year, with spot buyers having to
scramble to find material from elsewhere at a higher cost.
"We like importing directly from Indonesia, but they did not
have a lot of material available at the end of last year so we
had to buy spot from Singapore and paid a premium of around $500
a tonne (for standard grade material)," another physical trader
said.
"Now we're hoping to see material at more reasonable
premiums."
(Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; editing by Jason Neely)