(Corrects tin purity figure in para 11 to 99.9 percent)

* Tin premiums steady, gains eyed in Q4 for high-grade metal

* PT Timah disruption seen exacerbating tight market

* Gains seen shortlived as outlook for economy worsens

By Harpreet Bhal

LONDON, Aug 9 Scarcity of available high quality tin in Europe is expected to increase by the fourth quarter, potentially forcing customers to pay a higher price for physical metal at a time when some shipments from major exporter Indonesia are being cut.

Traders said premiums paid to secure high-grade tin could rise by around $50 to $700 a tonne in the next two months as business picks up after the summer, with a disruption from Indonesia's largest miner PT Timah exacerbating tight supplies.

Premiums for the metal used in electronics have remained steady in Europe since the start of the year, having last touched $750 a tonne in November, but gains beyond that level are likely to be capped by concerns about Europe's weak economy.

PT Timah said this week it had stopped selling tin on the spot market because of low market prices for the metal, cutting shipments this month from the world's leading exporter.

"That (announcement from Indonesia) is making people a bit nervy as the market is tight anyway. Tin premiums have been pretty steady over the last 6-9 months and usually when we get into a long stable period we do expect them to start rising," a tin trader said.

"High grade material is hard to come across and if you have got it, you will do well to hold on to it. They (the premiums) have been quite stable but we do expect them to rise to around the $700 level by September or October," the trader said.

PT Timah's announcement helped benchmark prices for tin on the London Metal Exchange (LME) jump by 2.3 percent on Tuesday.

Cash tin swung into a premium of $13 over three months futures on Wednesday from a $16 discount previously - an indication of a tightening market.

While the firm said it mainly exports to countries in the Asia-Pacific region, some of its high-grade material tends to also attract demand from the European market.

"Indonesian material... if it's good enough it can make its way to Europe. PT Timah material is high grade so if they're stopping their spot deals you could potentially see premiums go higher," another European tin trader said.

Traders quoted premiums in Rotterdam for high-grade 99.9 percent pure material SN-CN, which are paid over the LME cash price, steady at $625-$650 a tonne, while standard-grade 99.85 percent pure tin SN-MY was also steady at $400-$450 a tonne.

KNEE-JERK REACTION

Sustained gains to premiums are unlikely as the medium-term demand picture for tin is bearish due to a deteriorating outlook for the global economy.

After strong gains early in 2012, when three-month tin futures touched their highest level in seven months to near $26,000 a tonne in February, tin shed 17 percent of its value in the second quarter and dropped to a 10-month low at $17,125 a tonne in late July.

On Thursday it traded at around $18,150 a tonne.

"We have seen a knee-jerk reaction to prices (after the announcement by PT Timah) and you could see some additional support for spot prices in the very short-term but fairly soon you will start to see prices come under further pressure," said Ross Strachan, economist at Capital Economics.

"The suppy/demand scenario is pretty poor at the moment in Europe. You will see people trying to run down stockpiles until some of the bigger producers are able to supply." (Editing by Jeff Coelho and Anthony Barker)