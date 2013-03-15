* EU ferro-tungsten prices at lowest since late 2010
* Traders blame poor demand, dire steel market in Europe
* Weaker prices cast doubt on recovery of manufacturing
By Natalie Huet
LONDON, March 15 Prices for ferro-tungsten, a
hard metal used in tool steels and light bulbs, have fallen to a
more than two-year low in Europe, with traders blaming the
continent's ailing steel industry and muted manufacturing
activity.
At around $39-$40 per kg, prices for ferro-tungsten are down
nearly 10 percent since the beginning of the year and at their
lowest since November 2010. TUN-FERRO-LON
Prized for its high strength and resistance to heat,
ferro-tungsten is commonly used as a steel alloy in industrial
tools and heavy machinery used for working other metals, such as
moulds and cutting tools. It is also used in filaments,
electrodes, wires and other electrical and electronic
components.
Metals traders said supplies were abundant, inquiries for
ferro-tungsten were rare and trade volumes very thin, leaving
them scrambling to secure orders at ever lower prices.
"There's very little appetite for it (ferro-tungsten) in
Europe from the steel mills and a lot of people have a lot of
material on hand," said a UK-based trader.
Traders said prices were also weakening for other steel
alloys such as ferro-molybdenum MLY-FERRO-LON and
ferro-vanadium VAN-FERRO-LON, reflecting the woes of European
steel firms, which have suffered heavy losses in recent years on
the back of falling steel demand.
Steel demand is likely to slide further this year in Europe
before a mild rebound takes hold in 2014, though it will remain
well below pre-crisis levels, steel industry body Eurofer said
last month.
The fall in tungsten prices also reflects the wider struggle
of manufacturing activity in Europe, said Robert Baylis,
managing director at consultancy firm Roskill.
"You've got to remember that quite a lot of tungsten is used
for automotive-related use and the European car manufacturing
industry has been on a bit of a nosedive recently," he said.
Contrasting with the optimism that has lately lifted stock
markets to multi-year highs, sagging physical demand and low
confidence in Europe's chances of economic recovery are
pressuring tungsten prices in a downward spiral, traders said.
"Normally first quarters are very good quarters. But people
are not confident, the economy is not as good as people
expected," said a metals trader based in Germany.
"My feeling is Germany is reasonably OK but in Italy,
France, Spain, there's no demand."
ENGINE ROOM OF THE ECONOMY
Traded on the spot market, tungsten is not listed on the
London Metal Exchange and is largely spared the speculation and
stockpiling affecting metals such as aluminium and copper.
This means that price drops generally simply reflect a slump
in real demand, noted Anthony Lipmann, owner of Lipmann Walton &
Co, a British firm specialised in minor metals trading.
"Tungsten is at the base of all manufacturing... you can
relate it to the very engine room of our economies," he said.
"The fact that prices are falling shows there's not a lot of
confidence and people are quite worried about the sustainability
of demand in the base materials behind our economies."
On the supply side, further pressuring prices, Vietnam has
increased tungsten output in recent years, taking advantage of a
retreat of leading player China, where a 20 percent export duty
since 2008 gives producers little incentive to sell abroad.
Prices for ferro-tungsten, however, are still higher than
they were during the 2008 financial crisis, when they hovered
around $25-27 per kg. They rebounded in late 2010 and hit an
all-time high of $54 per kg in the first quarter of 2012.
While reliance on Asian exports is likely to underpin prices
in the long run, traders said negative sentiment was likely to
push prices further down in the short term, though none would
say by how much.
"It's very difficult to say. If I knew, I wouldn't be that
frustrated," said the German trader.
Lipmann noted that twenty years ago tungsten was worth about
$4 a kg: "It's still 10 times higher and frankly I don't think
we're a 10 times stronger world. So actually there's a long,
long way that all these metals can fall."
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; editing by Veronica Brown and
Keiron Henderson)