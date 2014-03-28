By Eric Onstad
| LONDON, March 28
pressed on with reforms to its warehousing network on Friday,
unveiling tighter "Chinese Wall" restrictions a day after a
court ruling forced the LME to halt a plan to cut delivery
backlogs.
The LME said it would bolster rules on firms that both trade
on the exchange and own metals warehouses to ensure there was no
improper flow of information or conflict of interest.
It aims to carry out a consultation regarding the proposed
changes and to introduce them in January 2015.
The rules apply to parties such as bank Goldman Sachs
and commodity group Glencore, which both trade metals
and own metals storage facilities.
The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
, said in a statement that an external review found
current restrictions between traders and warehouses were
generally adequate.
"The review has, however, helpfully recommended certain
modifications to the existing requirements which the LME
believes will further enhance certain aspects of the information
barrier requirements," it said.
This would "protect confidential information held by
warehouse companies, the possession of which by third parties
(including trading companies) could otherwise give rise
to conflicts of interest and, potentially, market abuse".
It proposed strengthening a rule requiring people to notify
the exchange if there were any reasonable grounds to suspect
that the barriers were being violated.
It also aims to introduce requirements which would ensure
employees returned confidential information when they stopped
working for warehouse firms.
The moves are part of a sweeping reform plan launched last
November by the world's biggest marketplace for industrial
metals such as copper and aluminium to cut queues for metal and
protect against market abuse.
On Thursday, the LME was forced to halt a plan to speed up
delivery of metals, however, after Russian aluminium producer
Rusal won a court decision which deemed the LME's
consultations "unfair and unlawful".
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)