BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities says FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
MOSCOW, March 27 Russian aluminium giant Rusal said on Thursday it looked forward to working closely with the London Metal Exchange and all its key stakeholders after a British court ruled in its favour in a case against the LME.
Rusal said that, as a result of the ruling, the LME's original decision on reforms of its global warehouse network would be quashed. The LME will now be required to carry out a fair and lawful consultation process, Rusal added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
