LONDON, April 12 Mark Askew, vice president of
marketing at Goldman Sachs' metals warehousing business
Metro International LLC, resigned on April 11 with immediate
effect, three industry sources said.
This is the second departure from the bank's warehousing
division, and at least the sixth high profile exit from its
metals branch in the last six months.
"Over the years Mark has built strong relationships through
the industry and an extremely successful business," a
London-based metal trader said.
The departure of metals veteran Askew, after 12 year at the
warehousing firm, comes as Goldman Sachs explores a sale of
Metro, just three years after the investment bank bought the
company for $550 million.
Askew declined to comment on his departure. Metro
International and Goldman Sachs were not immediately available
for comment.