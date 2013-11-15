WASHINGTON Nov 15 The U.S. Justice Department
is still "looking at" allegations that metals warehousing
companies have inflated prices, a top official said on Friday,
amid continued intense regulatory, political and legal scrutiny
of the metals market.
At the heart of the issue are storage companies owned by big
commodities merchants and Wall Street banks, which aluminum
users including Coca-Cola Co and Miller Coors LLC allege
have inflated prices and distorted supplies of key metals. They
use aluminum to make beverage cans.
The companies including Pacorini, owned by Glencore Xstrata
, Trafigura's NEMS, Goldman Sachs unit Metro and
JPMorgan Chase & Co's Henry Bath have found a lucrative business
in building up big stocks of metals, charging rent for storage
and delivering the metal out of storage at a limited rate.
On Friday, Bill Baer, the Justice Department's assistant
attorney general for antitrust, was asked at a congressional
hearing if his agency was pursuing the issue.
"I can't comment on any details. This is a matter we are
looking at," he told the U.S. House Judiciary Committee's
regulation and antitrust subcommittee.
It is not clear if the DOJ has advanced beyond the
preliminary probe reported by Reuters in July.
In August, the officials from the department visited an
unnamed warehousing firm in the United States and asked about
how the business was run.
Officials for Goldman, JPMorgan, Trafigura and Glencore
declined to comment on the matter on Friday.
Goldman has said previously its warehousing subsidiary was
not driving up prices or violating any laws and JPMorgan has
repeatedly said its Henry Bath unit has no queues.
The legal, regulatory and political scrutiny of the London
Metal Exchange, which works with and monitors a vast network of
warehouses, the storage firms and their owners, remains intense.
U.S., British and European regulators are investigating the
issue and the LME, the world's oldest and biggest metals
marketplace, has announced sweeping reforms to its storage
policy after years of complaints from industrial users.
The powerful Senate Banking Committee will likely revisit
the issue when it questions financial regulators over Wall
Street's role in commodity markets next week.
At the first hearing on the topic in July, MillerCoors, the
second largest brewer in the United States, said high physical
prices have cost U.S. consumers an extra $3 billion a year.
At least 20 small aluminum fabricators have filed
class-action lawsuits accusing the banks and large commodity
traders of hoarding metal in warehouses and driving up the
prices of industrial products ranging from soft-drink cans to
aircraft.