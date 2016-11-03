LONDON Nov 3 Glencore third quarter
zinc production rose 13 percent from the previous quarter, the
first time quarterly output has increased since the group
announced sweeping mine suspensions to boost prices, a
production report showed on Thursday.
Some metal investors have worried that the reversal of
Glencore's output cuts would dampen a rally in zinc, the top
performer among base metals with gains of over 50 percent so far
this year.
Investors have piled into the market on expectations of
severe shortages emerging due to the Glencore suspensions as
well as major mines such as Century in Australia running out of
ore and closing down.
Glencore has declined to say when it plans to fully resume
production at mines it had mothballed in an effort to boost
prices, which hit multi-year lows in January.
"The company is starting to reap the benefits of its supply
discipline. The zinc price is up 54 percent since the start of
the year and Glencore has started to slowly resume production,"
said analyst Paul Gait at Bernstein.
Glencore's production data released on Thursday show zinc
production from its own sources rose to 282,700 tonnes in the
third quarter from 249,400 tonnes in the previous quarter.
Output for the nine months, however, is down 30 percent from
the same period last year, reflecting the cuts that took place
in October last year, when Glencore slashed 500,000 tonnes of
annual zinc production.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by David Evans)