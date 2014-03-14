* One party has huge short position on LME
LONDON, March 14 Metals markets are nervous that
nearly half a million tonnes of hidden zinc may be delivered on
the London Metal Exchange next week, shaking a market unsure
about the extent of further concealed stocks.
Investors who had bought into a bullish story about zinc may
be particularly concerned since the appearance of the unforeseen
inventories could weigh on prices of zinc, the top LME
performer last year.
LME zinc stocks MZNSTX-TOTAL have declined by a third over
the past 12 months, encouraging bullish investors, but analysts
are uncertain about how much more inventory is stashed away in
off-exchange depots in financing deals.
"It's a very real risk that we do see a very big physical
delivery onto the LME at some point over the next week," said
analyst Gayle Berry at Barclays in London.
"There has been, we think, a large accumulation of
unreported zinc inventories, which could be mobilised to deliver
against a large short futures position."
Barclays estimated that last year alone, about 600,000
tonnes piled up in unreported inventories while BMO Capital
Markets this week cited reports that up to 1 million tonnes of
hidden stocks are stashed away in Chinese bonded warehouses.
Unease on the market revolves around a huge short position
on the LME March contract that accounts for at least 40 percent
of futures for that date, according to LME data <0#LME-FBR>.
Based on open interest data, the position is equivalent to
at least 448,020 tonnes, worth $881 million at the current price
of the March contract of $1,966.50 a tonne.
EYES ON WEDNESDAY
The March contract matures next Wednesday, when short
position holders either have to deliver physical metal, roll the
contract forward or close it by buying equal amounts of futures.
Buying such a large amount of futures at the last minute
would be difficult so if the short holder wanted to close out or
roll, it would have likely already taken action, analysts said.
There have already been some 70,000 tonnes of deliveries
over the past week into the LME New Orleans warehouse, the
dominant location for zinc.
The reversal from withdrawals to deliveries has started
ringing alarm bells, especially when investors looked at the
potential for more deliveries by the short position holder,
highlighting the issue of hidden stocks.
Zinc, mainly used to protect steel from corrosion, was the
top performer last year on the LME and jumped nearly 9 percent
during the month before arrivals began appearing in LME data.
The bullishness was due to views that the closure of large
mines was tipping the supply-demand balance from surplus into
deficit and the persistent stock declines was evidence of this.
"It (recent stock increases) perhaps suggests that the
decline we were seeing in warehouse stocks was a little bit of
an over exaggeration in the extent to which the zinc market is
already in deficit," said Nic Brown, head of commodities
research at Natixis.
"We believe the market is in a small deficit but it's not
quite as aggressive a shortage as we may have perceived it to be
by looking at the (previous) movement in warehouse stocks."
The LME does not identify large position holders, but some
industry sources said commodity powerhouse Glencore-Xstrata
is a clear possibility.
The trading and mining group is not only the biggest
producer of zinc ore, but has interests in smelting and
marketing of the metal.
When the group listed in 2011, it said it had control over
60 percent of the internationally tradeable zinc market in metal
and 50 percent in concentrates.
Glencore's warehouse unit Pacorini is the biggest operator
in zinc hot spot New Orleans, owning 60 percent of depots there.
While taking a short position might go against Glencore's
position as a producer, it is also known as a canny trader.
"If Glencore's trading business was of the view that market
dynamics were likely to drive prices for a commodity down, they
might well look to trade on that in order to profit from it.
That's a cultural difference between Glencore and many other
(mining) companies," an industry source said.
The short position might dovetail with some of their
positions in other areas of the production chain, another source
said. "They have such a substantial position in the zinc markets
so they have many options..."
A Glencore spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
