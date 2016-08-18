(Repeats story published earlier with no changes to text.)
* Shortfall in zinc concentrate to curb metal production
* Zinc prices could rise 20 pct by year-end -ICBC Standard
* Glencore zinc mine restarts seen early next year
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, Aug 18 China's huge zinc smelting
industry has slashed its fees for turning ore concentrates into
refined metal by 20 percent as competition for dwindling global
mine output heats up, industry sources said this week.
The move could signal an impending squeeze in refined zinc
supplies and a further run-up in prices that have
already gained 40 percent this year, because smelters typically
lower their treatment charges (TCs) to attract raw material when
ore supplies decline.
Spot treatment charges have slipped to $100-$110 a tonne,
down by about a fifth since February, four industry sources
said, nearing a four-year low.
The fall-off came after huge mines such as Century in
Australia and Lisheen in Ireland ran dry. Global commodities
giant Glencore and Belgium's Nyrstar also
slashed mine output when zinc prices slumped to a 6-1/2-year-low
in January due to slowing demand in China.
"Even if we allow for a major correction in Q1 2017
triggered by Glencore/Nyrstar capacity restarts, we think a
680,000 tonne (refined metal) deficit over (2017) will propel
prices to an average of $3,900 a tonne by Q4-17, on route
towards record highs in 2018," ICBC Standard Bank said in a
research note this week. That would equate to a 70 percent rally
from levels around $2,290 a tonne now.
The mine closures and output cuts have been exacerbated in
recent months by a spree of smelter shutdowns by environmental
inspectors in China.
ICBC expects zinc prices to surge more than 20 percent by
year-end to $2,750 a tonne. The catalyst for the next leg up
will be any signs of falling global stocks of the metal, such as
rising premiums paid on top of market benchmarks for physical
delivery.
Traders in Asia said, though, that so far there is no issue
finding metal, with China zinc premiums ZN-BMPBW-SHMET
wallowing around $115, the weakest in one year.
That means the recent gains in zinc prices have come mostly
on the prospect of smelters producing less and the expectation
that no new zinc mines are starting up anytime soon.
LME stocks MZNSTX-TOTAL surged by 21 percent to around
460,000 tonnes from seven-year lows in early June. But Shanghai
inventories ZN-STX-SGH have dropped by a quarter to just shy
of 200,000 tonnes, still more than double levels seen at the
start of last year.
WARNINGS
With treatment fees so low, it is not clear how long
smelters can hold out before having to cut output. Analysts
estimate they hold some one to two months of concentrate supply
and that fees can drop further, especially as mines in the north
close ahead of winter.
"That's when we'll really see the crunch start to hit," said
a source at a global trade house in Shanghai.
Already, environmental mine closures in China's Hunan
province since the start of August come to some 150,000-200,000
tonnes of annual refined zinc supply, forcing local smelters in
Hunan, to outsource for ore, a China-based fund source said.
"The smelters should be losing money at these TC levels and
should finally start cutting from here," a trader said.
China's leading zinc smelters vowed in November to reduce
2016 production by 500,000 tonnes, equivalent to almost a tenth
of their output. But a large scale cut has yet to appear, China
state-backed researcher Antaike said.
China produced some 6.15 million tonnes of refined zinc last
year, although production growth has stalled this year. In July,
its zinc output grew just 0.4 percent compared with a year ago
to 506,000 tonnes.
"Refineries are actively seeking for raw materials with the
increasingly tight concentrate supply. In the second half,
domestic (mine) supply will increase, but refining capacity will
also grow, thus those refineries with poor raw material supply
might be forced to cut output," Antaike said in a
report.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton Additional reporting by Ruby Lian
in Shanghai; Editing by Tom Hogue)