BRIEF-Kayne Anderson Acquisition appoints Mark Borer to its board
Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corp. announces appointment of mark borer to its board of directors
Feb 6 Metals processor Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will buy Metals USA Holdings Corp for $766 million.
The $20.65 per share cash offer represents a 13 percent premium to Metals USA's Tuesday close of $18.30 on the New York stock Exchange.
Metals USA, which had 37.1 million shares outstanding as of Nov. 1, is 53 percent owned by Apollo Global Management LLC .
The enterprise value of the deal was about $1.2 billion, the companies said.
Partner fund management, l.p. Reports 6.4 percent passive stake in endologix inc as of may 22, 2017