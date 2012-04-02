(Repeats to new USN, no change to text)
* Metcash reaffirms FY12 guidance excluding charges
* Will sell Foodlink chain and close 15 Campbells stores
MELBOURNE, April 3 Australian grocery wholesaler
Metcash Ltd said on Tuesday it will cut 478 jobs as
part of a restructuring that will result in a one-off charge of
up to A$43 million ($45 million) as the firm battles price
deflation and a frugal consumer.
The wholesaler reaffirmed its guidance for earnings growth
in the low to mid-single digits for fiscal 2012, excluding the
one-off charge and a largely non-cash impairment charge of A$75
million to A$90 million after tax.
Metcash, which supplies 2,000 IGA and FoodWorks independent
supermarkets and owns Campbells and Franklins supermarkets, also
said it will sell its Foodlink chain of convenience stores and
close 15 regional Campbells Cash-and-Carry supermarkets.
The job cuts include 315 jobs at Campbells, with the
remainder from the corporate offices.
"These difficult (trading) conditions result from continued
deflation which is pushing prices and margins down, and a value
conscious consumer who increasingly purchases on discount,"
Chief Executive Andrew Reitzer said in a statement.
Metcash shares last traded at A$4.30 and were placed in a
trading halt on Friday.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)