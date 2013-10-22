DUBAI Oct 22 Canada's Methanex agreed
to sell a 10 percent stake in Egyptian methanol producer
EMethanex to one of its joint venture partners Arab Petroleum
Investments Corp (APICORP) for $110 million, APICORP said on
Tuesday.
The move follows a series of Egyptian asset sales by other
Western companies such as Apache Corp. which in August
sold 33 percent of its Egyptian business to state-owned Chinese
oil giant Sinopec for $3.1 billion, following investor concerns
over its exposure there.
Political upheaval in Egypt since the overthrow of President
Hosni Mubarak in 2011 has battered its economy, frightening away
tourists and investors, and cutting into state finances.
APICORP, a development bank established by the Organization
of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries, said in a statement it
already owned a 7 percent stake in EMethanex and would increase
it to 17 percent.
The companies expect the sale to be finalised by the end of
this year. Methanex will continue to remain the operator and
majority shareholder of EMethanex with just over 50 percent
ownership. The remaining 33 percent is held by the Egyptian
government.
EMethanex operates a facility in northern Egypt with a
capacity to produce 1.3 million tonnes of methanol a year.
Methanol, a liquid petrochemical produced mainly from
natural gas and coal, is used in windscreen washer fluid,
recyclable plastic bottles, plywood floors and synthetic fibers.
APICORP bought a 5.62 percent equity stake in Saudi-based
Industrialization and Energy Services Co (TAQA) from Arabian
Pipes Co (APC) earlier this month.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dinesh Nair)