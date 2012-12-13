Dec 13 Methanex Corp on Wednesday sold $350 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. RBC and J.P. Morgan were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: METHANEX CORP AMT $350 MLN COUPON 3.25 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.098 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 3.396 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/17/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 230 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35BPS