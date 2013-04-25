BRIEF-Tangelo Q1 diluted loss per share from continuing operations $0.02
* Tangelo Games Corp qtrly basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations $0.02
April 25 Methanex Corp, a Canadian producer of methanol, said late on Wednesday that it was moving a second plant from Chile to Geismar, Louisiana.
Moving the second, 1-million-tonne plant to Louisiana allows Methanex to take advantage of relatively low-priced natural gas, from which methanol is made, Chief Executive John Floren said.
The plant was expected to start up in early 2016 and cost $550 million.
Methanol is a liquid chemical used to make industrial and consumer products such as building materials and plastics.
