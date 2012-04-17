* Sees 2012 results closer to 2010 level
* FY revenue $14.19 billion vs $9.39 billion in 2010
* Growth driven by sharp expansion in steel operations
* Steel makes EBITDA loss, group earnings mostly in iron ore
(Writes through with comments by Metinvest CFO)
KIEV, April 17 Ukrainian mining group and steel
producer Metinvest said its net profit was likely to drop in
2012 after quadrupling to $1.85 billion in the prior period, hit
this year by weaker iron ore prices.
Iron ore prices plummeted in September-October 2011 after
rallying for the previous three quarters, helping boost the
company's earnings.
"Given the current situation on the market, we think 2012
will be much closer to 2010 than 2011 (in terms of financial
results)," Metinvest's Chief Financial Officer Sergiy Novikov
told Reuters.
The privately-held firm, majority-owned by Ukraine's richest
man Rinat Akhmetov, increased its revenue to $14.19 billion in
2011 from $9.39 billion in 2010, its IFRS financial report
showed, driven by a sharp expansion in the steel operations
partly due to an acquisition.
However, the steel segment was loss making at the adjusted
EBITDA level and group earnings were mostly generated by the
iron ore segment.
"The iron ore segment accounted for 92.4 percent of
Metinvest's adjusted EBITDA, coke and coal for 14.2 percent
while the steel segment generated a negative margin of 3.6
percent," Metinvest said.
Metinvest owns iron ore and coal mines, ore enrichment
plants, smelters and other connected companies in Ukraine and
abroad. It increased crude steel output to by 64.4 percent to
14.375 million tonnes in 2011.
The increase was partly due to the 2010 acquisition of the
rival Ilyich steel plant in Ukraine.
Metinvest exports steel mostly to Europe, the CIS and the
Middle East, while its iron ore exports mostly go to Europe and
southeast Asia. The company sold a total of 21.98 million tonnes
of iron ore in 2011.
Novikov said Metinvest planned to keep output stable this
year and was "constantly scanning the market" for potential
acquisitions, but had nothing specific on the table.
Asked about the possibility of an IPO, Novikov said the
issue was up to shareholders but he did not expect such a move
this year.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)