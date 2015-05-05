LONDON May 5 Banks and bondholders are at
loggerheads over Ukrainian steel firm Metinvest's
debt restructuring, with talks becoming increasingly tense as
lenders fight to have loan debt recognised as senior to
Eurobonds, lenders involved in the negotiations said.
Bondholders and bankers are in general agreement to push out
maturities and impose a debt standstill, a loan banker said.
"Metinvest is not in bad shape but it has zero possibility
of refinancing its debt," the loan banker said. "The plan on the
table is a standstill until next January and maturities pushed
out until 2017."
A Metinvest spokesperson said on Tuesday that the firm is
looking to a find a compromise between the banks and the holders
of the issuer's $113.65 million 10.25 percent bonds due on May
20, 2015.
"At this stage they (creditors) are not upset, but the
company is trying to find a balance," the spokesperson
added."The more you pay the banks, the less there will be for
the bondholders."
Bondholders are pushing for the company to pay down 10
percent of the principal owed to them, arguing that the banks
have already had 10 percent of their debt paid this year through
the natural amortisation of their loans.
"The banks do not think this is fair. Their debt is more
senior to the bondholders so any available money the company has
should go to them," the banker said.
The situation has been further complicated by small group of
bondholders that are pushing to be paid in full on May 20 when
the 2015 bonds are due to mature.
A Metinvest spokesperson would not comment on the existence
of a holdout group but did say that this was a rumour in the
market.
Metinvest is due to publish the results of a consent
solicitation on its 2015 bonds later on Tuesday.
The issuer wants to extend the maturity until January 31,
2016.
The group has a number of outstanding secured pre-export
loans including a $300 million, five-year deal signed in
November 2013, a $560 million, three-year deal signed in April
2013 and $1.2 billion, five-year loan signed in November 2011.
Banks on the deals include Deutsche Bank, ING Bank, Natixis,
Portigon, Unicredit, Erste, BNP Paribas, Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Raiffeisen Bank International, Rabobank
and Credit Suisse.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)