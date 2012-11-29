Nov 29 Metlife Inc :
* Stuyvesant town/peter cooper village tenants in class-action
lawsuit and
cwcapital and Metlife reach preliminary $146.85 million
settlement -- lawyer
* Cmbs bondholders that cwcapital represents and Metlife to pay
tenants in suit
$68.75 million - lawyer
* Bondholder's share to be $58.25 million, Metlife Inc $10.5
million
* Cwcapital also agrees to waive right to reclaim $78.1 million
lower rents
charged since late 2009
* Cwcapital also agrees to waive right to reclaim $78.1 million
lower rents
charged since late 2009 - source
* A final settlement, including deadline for appeal, is
expected to take
another 18 months