BRIEF-Bahrain Middle East Bank says AN Investment raises stake in bank to 68.22 pct
* AN Investment completes purchase of 61.1 million shares of bank, raises stake in bank to 68.22 percent Source :(http://bit.ly/2oKTyAI) Further company coverage:
(Corrects to say Jong Kim will step aside from his role as CEO of Metlife Korea)
July 15 Metlife Inc : * Marks new milestone in Korea with key appointment * Says jong kim to step-aside from his current role as chief executive officer
(CEO) and assume the role of chairman, Metlife Korea * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Qtrly net profit 8.3 million RGT; qtrly revenue 92.1 million RGT