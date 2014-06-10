June 10 Insurer Metlife Inc said it would buy back up to $1 billion of its common stock.

The company said it will use existing authorizations from its board for the share repurchase.

Metlife last bought back its shares in 2008. The company has 1.13 billion shares outstanding, valued at $61.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)