BRIEF-Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
Dec 13 MetLife Inc's long-term share buyback plans are uncertain and depend on how the regulatory environment develops in coming years, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.
"I don't have total confidence" in the ability to buy back shares over the next few years, Steve Kandarian said on a year-end investor call. MetLife's operating plans assume no buybacks in 2013 but some volume of share repurchases thereafter.
June 2 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate Carnegie Mellon University professor Marvin Goodfriend and former Treasury Department staffer Randal Quarles to fill two of the three open seats on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, the New York Times said on Friday, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the decision.