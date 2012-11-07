Nov 6 MetLife Inc is close to an
agreement to buy the 1.4 million-square-foot Constitution Center
in Washington, D.C., for $750 million, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the transaction.
The paper said the 10-story office building, owned by David
Nassif Associates, was put on the market in the spring of 2011
and some brokers had expected it to fetch $900 million.
But the market outlook weakened since then, the Journal
reported, as the likelihood of further cuts in federal spending
increased.
The building is currently about 30 percent occupied, the
business daily reported, and is expected to be about 75 percent
occupied by early next year.
Officials at MetLife were not immediately available for
comment.