By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, June 29
WASHINGTON, June 29 MetLife asked a
federal judge on Monday to force the U.S. government to hand
over 500 pages of confidential records that relate to financial
regulators' decision to designate the insurance giant as
systemically important.
In a filing in U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia, MetLife said the government's failure to hand over the
records harms its "due-process rights."
MetLife is embroiled in a legal battle with the U.S.
Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), a panel of
regulators chaired by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew that polices
for emerging financial market risks and threats to stability.
The panel has the power to dub large non-bank financial
firms as systemically important, a tag that results in greater
oversight by the Federal Reserve.
MetLife has argued it is not systemically risky to the
broader marketplace, and it is asking the court to overturn the
FSOC's determination.
The FSOC has come under criticism in recent years by
companies, lawmakers and even the Government Accountability
Office that its decision-making process lacks adequate
transparency.
Although the FSOC does hold public meetings, much of its
business is conducted behind closed doors, and companies have
complained they have not received enough advanced warning when
they were being considered for the designation of systemically
important.
The FSOC has made changes to address some of these
criticisms, including giving companies more warning and more
chances to offer feedback during the process.
But MetLife says the FSOC has still refused to provide its
outside lawyers all the documents about the designation, even
though the panel has already made its final decision.
MetLife said in Monday's court filing that the FSOC is
denying access to the records because of "information-sharing"
arrangements it has with state insurance regulators about the
company.
MetLife argued that the FSOC should not be balking about
cooperating because there is a protective order in place to
ensure that only the company's outside attorneys and the
government - and not the general public or even the company
itself - would be able to view any sensitive material.
"This court should therefore direct FSOC to produce the
withheld documents immediately so that MetLife can review all of
the materials that the agency considered as part of its
decision-making process and mount a fully informed challenge to
FSOC's designation determination," the court filing says.
A Treasury Department spokesman did not immediately respond
to an email seeking comment about MetLife's request.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Leslie Adler)