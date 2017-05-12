WASHINGTON May 12 A U.S. appeals court on
Friday granted a 60-day abeyance in a case in which the
country's largest life insurer, MetLife Inc, is
challenging the federal government's labeling of it as "too big
to fail."
More than a year ago, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer
struck down the government's designation of MetLife as
"systemically important," which signifies it could devastate the
financial system if it failed and triggers stricter oversight,
saying the label was "arbitrary and capricious." The
administration of former President Barack Obama, a Democrat,
immediately appealed.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Lawrence Hurley; Editing by
Leslie Adler)