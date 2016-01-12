(Adds background, context)
Jan 12 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S.
life insurer, plans to separate a substantial portion of its
U.S. retail business from the core company, saying on Tuesday
that the "regulatory environment" helped drive its decision.
MetLife is considering various approaches for splitting off
the retail business, including an initial public offering, a
spinoff or a sale. The business sells life insurance and other
financial products across the United States, generating at least
one fifth of MetLife earnings.
The company's shares rose 8 percent to $45.06 in
after-market trading on Tuesday following the announcement.
MetLife is currently in a legal tangle over federal
regulators designating it a "systemically important financial
institution," or SIFI, in 2014.
That label, created after the massive financial crisis that
started in 2007, means regulators deem the company too big to
fail and triggers a requirement for MetLife to hold higher
levels of capital.
Last January, the insurer asked a U.S. District Court to
throw out the designation.
MetLife's Chief Executive Steven Kandarian said in a
statement on Tuesday the lagging retail section "risks higher
capital requirements that could put it at a significant
competitive disadvantage."
"Even though we are appealing our SIFI designation in court
and do not believe any part of MetLife is systemic, this risk of
increased capital requirements contributed to our decision," he
added. "An independent company would benefit from greater focus,
more flexibility in products and operations, and a reduced
capital and compliance burden."
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is currently pressuring
American International Group Plc., another insurer designated
systemically important, to break itself up for many of the same
reasons.
MetLife said that if made an initial public offering for the
separate company, it would file a registration statement in
approximately six months.
The new company, to be led by executive vice president Eric
Steigerwalt, will not house certain parts of the U.S. retail
segment, including the life insurance closed block and
property-casualty units.
It would represent about 20 percent of Metlife's operating
earnings and have approximately $240 billion in total assets,
based on September data, the company said.
Growth in MetLife's U.S. retail business has been slowing,
with the unit reporting an operating income of $523 million in
the third quarter, down 33 percent from a year earlier. In the
second quarter, retail's operating earnings growth slowed to 2
percent from 12 percent a year earlier.
The company's shares fell about 11 percent in 2015.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba and Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru
and Lisa Lambert in Washington; Editing by Don Sebastian, Sriraj
Kalluvila and Andrew Hay)