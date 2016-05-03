(Adds MetLife comment and additional details.)
By Suzanne Barlyn
May 3 MetLife Securities Inc will pay $25
million to Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog in a
settlement stemming from misconduct related to switching
customers' variable annuities, the regulator said on Tuesday.
The sanction includes a $20 million fine and $5 million to
be paid to customers, the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA) said. The fine marks FINRA's largest related
to variable annuities, FINRA said.
"MetLife fully cooperated with the FINRA investigation and
we are pleased to put this matter behind us," a MetLife
spokesman said. The company, which neither admitted nor denied
FINRA's charges, has set aside funds to pay the fine, he said.
MetLife's "annuity switching" business generated at least
$152 million in commissions between 2009 and 2014, FINRA said.
An annuity is an insurance product that offers investors
steady income payments, typically in exchange for a lump-sum
investment. Account values of variable annuities, a mix of life
insurance, mutual funds, and tax-deferred retirement plans, vary
depending on how those investments perform.
"Annuity switching" happens when a broker encourages a
client to trade an older annuity to buy a different one, often
at significant cost to the client and benefit to the broker.
MetLife, during the period, misrepresented or omitted at
least one significant fact about costs and certain features of
customers' existing variable annuities in nearly three-quarters
of 36,000 applications for switches.
For example, MetLife falsely told customers that their
existing annuities were more expensive than replacements MetLife
recommended, FINRA said.
Brokers also did not disclose in many instances that
customers who switched would give away certain features in their
existing annuities, such as a an opportunity to invest in an
account that guaranteed principal and interest - as high as 3
percent or 4 percent in some cases - at no extra cost, according
to the settlement.
What's more, MetLife did not "reasonably supervise" annuity
switches during the period, FINRA said.
The sanction follows a March, 2014 FINRA complaint against
two former MetLife brokers whom FINRA said engaged in a
seven-year scheme to inflate commissions by having customers
switch $21 million in annuities.
MetLife terminated Williamsville, New York-based brokers,
Christopher Birli and Patrick Chapin, in 2012, according to
regulatory filings. The two had advised State University of New
York employees who participated in the school's retirement plan,
according a 2014 FINRA complaint.
Both brokers agreed to be permanently barred from the
industry without admitting to nor denying FINRA's allegations,
according to regulatory filings. reut.rs/26Pquqj
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)