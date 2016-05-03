May 3 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA) has sanctioned MetLife Securities Inc. $25
million in connection with variable annuity sales, the regulator
said on Tuesday.
The sanction, agreed to in a settlement, includes a $20
million fine and $5 million to be repaid to customers, FINRA
said. The fine is FINRA's largest related to variable annuities,
the regulator said. A representative for MetLife, which neither
admitted nor denied the charges, could not be immediately
reached for comment.
MetLife made negligent representations and omissions to tens
of thousands of customers, misleading them into thinking
variable annuity replacements were more beneficial than they
really were, FINRA said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)