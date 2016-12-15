NEW YORK Dec 15 MetLife Inc expects
higher interest rates to add $300 million to operating profits
through 2019, the insurer said in a filing on Thursday.
The New York-based company, which provides life insurance,
annuities and employee benefits, forecast a $45 million
operating earnings bump next year, followed by $105 million in
2018 and $150 million in 2019, in an 8-K filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Additionally, MetLife disclosed it would incur $300 million
in pretax expenses in 2017 for a cost-cutting program announced
earlier this year.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)