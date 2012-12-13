BRIEF-Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co
* Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co as of May 31, 2017
Dec 13 MetLife Inc has received regulatory approval for the sale of its deposit-taking business but does not know yet how that will affect its participation in the next Federal Reserve bank stress test, Chief Executive Steve Kandarian said on Thursday.
Kandarian said he did not know yet when the sale to General Electric Co's GE Capital unit would close.
* Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co as of May 31, 2017
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to submit a joint bid of more than 800 million euros ($900 million) for L'Oreal's The Body Shop, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, just days before a deadline for final bids.