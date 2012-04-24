April 24 Embattled Wal-Mart executive
Eduardo Castro-Wright has resigned from the board of MetLife
, the largest life insurer in the United States, the
company said on Tuesday.
"Over the past weekend, I notified you of recent events that
will require my immediate and personal attention," Castro-Wright
said in a letter to MetLife CEO Steve Kandarian, a copy of which
was filed with securities regulators.
Castro-Wright was named in a weekend New York Times report
as a key figure in an alleged foreign bribery scandal at
Wal-Mart.