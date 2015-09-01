BRIEF-Leidos Holdings Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.88 from continuing operations
* Leidos holdings inc - company affirms previously issued fiscal year 2017 guidance
Sept 1 Life insurance provider Metlife Inc appointed Bharat Kannan, head of employee benefits Asia, as chief distribution officer for Asia.
Kannan will continue to be based in Tokyo in this newly created position, the company said.
He joined Metlife in March 2015 after over 11 years at Aon Plc. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S