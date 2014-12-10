BRIEF-Power Corporation's president and co-CEO André Desmarais takes medical leave of absence
* Power Corporation's deputy chairman, president and co-ceo André Desmarais takes medical leave of absence
Dec 10 Metlife Inc appointed Esther Lee as executive vice president and chief marketing office, effective Jan. 12, 2015.
Lee will lead the global brand and marketing division, managing global marketing, advertising and promotion.
She joins MetLife from AT&T Inc, where she was senior vice president, brand marketing, advertising and sponsorship.
Lee will report to Chief Executive Steven Kandarian. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
(Adds details, table, comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss April 28 Net long positions on the U.S. dollar were near flat from a week earlier, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.29 billion in the week ended April 25, down slightly from $15.34 billion the previous week. The dollar failed to gain traction over the last few days, as U.S. Pr