June 8 MetLife Inc General Counsel
Ricardo Anzaldua will retire at the end of the year after five
years with the insurer, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters.
Anzaldua, whose last day as general counsel will be June 30,
will remain as a special legal adviser to Chief Executive Steve
Kandarian through Dec. 31, the memo said.
Anzaldua "carried out our successful strategy to challenge
the company's designation as a systemically important financial
institution (SIFI)", Kandarian was quoted as saying in the memo.
The SIFI tag carries higher capital requirements and Federal
Reserve oversight.
Chief Counsel Stephen Gauster will serve as Interim general
counsel while the company look for Anzaldua's replacement.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)