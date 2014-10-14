GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Futures now pricing in less than 50 pct chance of June rate hike
Oct 14 Insurer MetLife Inc said it appointed Sue Elliott as head of product for UK Employee Benefits.
Sue joins from Just Retirement Group Plc where she was head of Care Solutions and was involved in the company's launch into the UK long-term care market.
MetLife Employee Benefits division has offices in Brighton, employing around 150 people. It is the UK hub for the sales and administration of its employee benefits and individual protection businesses. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)
April 16 Shares of railroad equipment provider Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp could rise as much as 20 percent as robust growth in the global mass-transit market offsets a recent slump in freight volumes, Barron's said.