Aug 2 MetLife Inc still expects it would hit its long-term targets for return on equity, even if 10-year U.S. Treasury yields remained at their current historically low levels, the chief executive of the largest U.S. life insurer said on Thursday.

On a conference call with analysts, Steve Kandarian said that while interest rates are much lower now than they were when the company gave rate sensitivity projections last fall, there was no additional impact to earnings per share expectations for this year or next.