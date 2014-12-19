(Corrects name to Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) throughout)

WASHINGTON Dec 19 Insurer Metlife could disrupt markets if it was forced to sell off illiquid assets should it land into trouble, U.S. regulators said in a report on Friday, as they subjected the company to closer oversight.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council voted 9-1 to tag the largest U.S. insurer as "systemically important," bringing it under the purview of the Federal Reserve.

It said that Metlife was so big that its failure could destabilize markets.

Metlife's leverage, a measure of how much it borrows relative to its own capital, was one of the highest of its peers, and it might not be able to quickly renew its short-term borrowings if it was in financial stress, the FSOC report added.

The company might be forced to sell assets to raise money, but that might not be easy, the FSOC said.

"A large-scale forced liquidation of MetLife's large portfolio of relatively illiquid assets ... could disrupt trading or funding markets," the report said.

FSOC, which groups together the heads of the U.S. regulatory agencies, had made its decision in a closed-door meeting on Thursday, and had notified the company, which issued a statement in response on Thursday.

In the statement, Metlife that it was disappointed by the FSOC's decision and said it was considering whether to take the regulators to court.