BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for April 2017
* Interactive brokers group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for april 2017, includes reg.-nms execution statistics
WASHINGTON Oct 3 Insurance group MetLife said on Friday it would contest a proposal by the top U.S. risk council to designate it as a systemically important financial institution, and subject it to far more regulatory scrutiny.
The company had asked the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) to call a meeting at which it could give written and oral evidence of why it disagreed with the proposed determination, it said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Interactive brokers group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for april 2017, includes reg.-nms execution statistics
WASHINGTON, May 1 Top aides to President Donald Trump on Monday said they expect the House of Representatives will vote this week to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, but it was unclear when a vote would be scheduled, and moderate Republican lawmakers remained skeptical.