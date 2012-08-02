BRIEF-CIFI holdings group says Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with Swift prosper and wang on properties
* Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with co, Swift Prosper and Wang On Properties
Aug 2 MetLife Inc could require some "modest" strengthening of statutory reserves in the long term if interest rates remained at their current low levels, the company's interim chief financial officer said on Thursday.
On a conference call with analysts, Eric Steigerwalt also said low rates also continue to put pressure on goodwill for the company's retirement products. He said the company is starting its formal goodwill testing now.
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces pricing of $125 million of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022