Aug 3 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life
insurer, reported a quarterly profit that widely missed
analysts' estimates, largely due to weaker underwriting and
tax-related adjustment in two of its largest markets.
The company's shares were down 3.9 percent at $42 in
after-hours trading on Wednesday.
While weaker underwriting weighed on operating earnings from
the Americas, the company's decision to reduce sale of
yen-denominated products and tax-related adjustments hit
earnings from Japan.
MetLife's Americas business, which consists of its retail
and Latin America units, is the company's biggest, followed by
its Asia business that includes Japan.
The company, which plans to separate a substantial portion
of its U.S. Retail business, said a review of its variable
annuity business during the latest quarter led to a non-cash
charge of about $2 billion.
MetLife's Chief Executive Steve Kandarian said in January
the company is considering splitting off its U.S. retail
business, blaming the regulatory environment.
The company in March won a major regulatory and legal battle
when a federal judge struck down the U.S. government's label
deeming the company "too big to fail", which the U.S. government
subsequently appealed against.
The company lost $2.1 billion from its derivatives program
in the latest quarter, compared with $912 million a year
earlier.
The insurer uses derivatives to lower risks stemming from
interest rates, currency exchange rates and equities.
The company's net income fell 94 percent to $64 million, or
6 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30.
Total operating earnings for the Americas fell 42 percent to
$835 million, whereas operating earnings for Asia fell 39
percent to $259 million.
On an operating basis, MetLife earned 83 cents per share,
falling far short of analysts' average estimate of $1.35,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's total operating revenue fell 2.3 percent to
$16.96 billion.
