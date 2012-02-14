* Q4 oper EPS $1.31 vs consensus $1.24

* International sales rise 12 pct

* Derivative gain helps results

BOSTON, Feb 14 MetLife, the largest life insurer in the United States, posted a substantially larger profit on Tuesday as it benefited from growth in the international markets it acquired late in 2010.

MetLife reported a net profit of $1.13 billion, or $1.06 per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $51 million or 5 cents per share.

On an operating basis the company earned $1.31 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected earnings of $1.24 per share in the quarter.

MetLife said total international sales rose 12 percent and overall premiums and fees rose 23 percent, largely on the late-2010 acquisition of Alico from AIG.

Operating earnings rose 4 percent in the U.S. business, in part on a benefit from accounting adjustments. The company also recorded $351 million in derivative gains, against $1.1 billion in losses a year earlier.