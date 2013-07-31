EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
(Corrects net profit figure in paragraph 3 to $471 million from $471 billion)
July 31 MetLife Inc reported an 80 percent drop in second-quarter profit due to higher derivative losses.
The largest life insurer in the United States, like its peers, is heavily exposed to persistently low interest rates. But it has long had a substantial derivatives program designed to smooth out that risk.
Derivative net losses during the quarter was $1.2 billion, compared with a profit of $1.3 billion a year earlier, the company said.
Net profit fell to $471 million, or 43 cents per share, from $2.26 billion, or $2.12 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.