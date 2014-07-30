BRIEF-Metro Investment Development sees FY 2016 net profit up 154 pct
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up about 154 percent, from 115.4 million yuan a year ago, as result of increased sales from real estate projects
July 30 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, reported a quarterly profit that almost tripled, helped by derivative gains.
Net profit rose to $1.34 billion, or $1.17 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $471 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
MetLife recorded a net derivative gain after tax and other adjustments of $202 million in the quarter, compared with a loss of $1.2 billion in the same period of 2013.
(Reporting by Avik Das and Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SHANGHAI, Jan 24 China's central bank on Tuesday raised the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans, financial magazine Caixin reported citing unidentified sources.
SEOUL, Jan 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL January 24 -12.1 9.4 -10.1 ^January 23 116.7 -109.3 -11.8 January 20 -46.5 38.0 6.7 January 19