* Operating profit $1.39/shr vs est $1.41
* Net income almost triples to $1.34 bln, or $1.17/shr
* Policyholder claims and dividends rise 9 pct
* Records $202 mln derivative gain
July 30 MetLife Inc reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit as the largest U.S. life
insurer paid out more in claims, sending its shares down nearly
2 percent.
Policyholder claims and dividends paid out in the latest
quarter rose nearly 9 percent to $9.96 billion, more than
offsetting an 8 percent rise in premium revenue.
"MetLife's second-quarter results demonstrated the benefit
of our diverse business mix, as strong investment margins and
favorable market performance helped offset unfavorable
underwriting results," Chief Executive Steve Kandarian said in
statement on Wednesday.
Kandarian has tried to scale back on capital-intensive
businesses such as annuities to focus more on traditional life
insurance and pension products.
On an operating basis, the insurer earned $1.39 per share,
missing analysts' average estimate by 2 cents.
Net income available to the company's shareholders almost
tripled to $1.34 billion, or $1.17 per share, in the second
quarter ended June 30 from $471 million, or 43 cents per share,
a year earlier.
The company's profit in the latest quarter benefited from a
$202 million derivative gain. MetLife reported a $1.2 billion
loss tied to its derivatives program a year earlier.
MetLife, like other insurers, is heavily exposed to
persistently low interest rates. But it has long had a
substantial derivatives program designed to smooth out that
risk.
Bloomberg reported last week that U.S. regulators are set to
label MetLife as a non-bank Systemically Important Financial
Institution by the end of July. (bloom.bg/1rz1sJd)
If so, the insurer would be subject to much stricter Federal
Reserve oversight as a financial company deemed "too big to
fail."
Kandarian has repeatedly maintained that MetLife should not
be designated as systemically important, arguing that insurance
premiums would go up if large life insurers were dubbed
systemically risky.
American International Group, GE Capital and
Prudential Financial Inc were designated as systemically
important last year.
MetLife shares were trading at $53.30 in extended trade
after closing at $54.44 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The stock had gained about 6.5 percent in the last three
months.
(Reporting by Avik Das and Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)