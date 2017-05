Feb 11 Largest U.S. life insurer MetLife Inc's quarterly profit jumped about 70 percent, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.

The company's net profit rose to $1.49 billion, or $1.30 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $877 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue fell slightly to $18.25 billion.

(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)