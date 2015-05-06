May 6 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, reported a 64 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by investment and derivative gains.

The company's net profit rose to $2.13 billion, or $1.87 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.29 billion, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)