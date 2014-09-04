(Adds reaction)
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, Sept 4 Insurer MetLife said
it is exploring ways to fight the U.S. government's proposal on
Thursday to deem it "systemically important" and subject it to
stronger regulatory oversight.
MetLife is the third insurer to be tapped for such a
designation, which comes with heavy capital requirements and
strict supervision by the Federal Reserve, comparable to that of
the largest banks. The systemically important label is used to
identify companies whose failure could pose a potential threat
to financial markets.
Prudential Financial Inc and AIG have
already been deemed "systemic" by the Financial Stability
Oversight Council (FSOC), which is comprised of the country's
top financial regulators and was formed after the recent credit
crisis.
MetLife said it was not ruling out "any of the available
remedies" under the 2010 Dodd-Frank law to contest the
designation.
"MetLife has served as a source of financial strength and
stability during times of economic distress, including the 2008
financial crisis," its chief executive, Steven Kandarian, said.
The systemically important designations are part of an
effort to rein in the largest and most risky firms after the
credit crisis showed how one the collapse of such firm could
roil global markets.
But the process of designating systemically important
financial institutions, known as SIFIs, has sparked a fierce
debate on Capitol Hill.
Lawmakers, particularly Republicans, have complained about
regulatory overreach and a lack of transparency in how FSOC
reaches its decisions. They have also raised concerns that
systemic insurers would be saddled with bank-centric capital
rules.
The Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform act automatically
identified banks with over $50 billion in assets on their books
as "systemic," but left it to FSOC to determine whether some
non-banks also deserved the tag.
MetLife has more ardently argued against the designation
than the other insurers, saying that unlike banks, its business
lines and risk-taking do not have the potential to destabilize
the larger financial system.
The company has 30 days to request a hearing before FSOC, to
explain why it disagrees with the proposal. The council must
schedule the hearing within 30 days and then has 60 days to make
a final decision. Eventually, MetLife could challenge a final
designation in court.
Scott Garrett, a Republican member of the House of
Representatives, criticized Thursday's decision as
"irresponsible and inappropriate."
"The FSOC makes politically motivated decisions to expand
the Fed's power with little-to-no real-world analysis," Garrett
said in an emailed statement.
The Fed itself has acknowledged it cannot tailor capital
requirements for insurers without a legal fix to the Dodd-Frank
act, and would have to treat them the same as banks.
The fix of the so-called Collins amendment has passed the
Senate, but is stuck in the House.
Shares of MetLife have gained about 2.8 percent this
year, after surging 64 percent in 2013 as the company scales
back capital-intensive businesses to focus more on traditional
life insurance and pension products.
