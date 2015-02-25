WASHINGTON Feb 25 MetLife Home Loans LLC will pay $123.5 million to resolve alleged Federal Housing Administration mortgage lending violations, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

The unit, a subsidiary of MetLife Inc, knowingly violated the False Claims Act by originating and underwriting mortgage loans insured by FHA that did not meet requirements, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Susan Heavey)