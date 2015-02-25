BRIEF-Dubai Investments Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago
WASHINGTON Feb 25 MetLife Home Loans LLC will pay $123.5 million to resolve alleged Federal Housing Administration mortgage lending violations, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.
The unit, a subsidiary of MetLife Inc, knowingly violated the False Claims Act by originating and underwriting mortgage loans insured by FHA that did not meet requirements, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Susan Heavey)
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.