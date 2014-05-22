WELLINGTON May 23 New Zealand rest home operator Metlifecare Ltd rose to a six month high in early trade on Friday after raising its earnings forecast.

The stock was up 5.7 percent or 24 cents to NZ$4.42, the highest since late November last year, in a softer broad market.

Earlier the company said it expected underlying profit for the year to June 30 of between NZ$43 million-NZ$46 million ($36.9 million-$39.4 million) from a previous NZ$34 million to NZ$38 million forecast. (Gyles Beckford)