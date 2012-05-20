WELLINGTON May 21 New Zealand rest home
operator Metlifecare Ltd has lowered its offer price to
buy two retirement village businesses following feedback from
its shareholders.
Metlifecare said on Monday it would reduce the number of
shares to pay for the deal to about 42.7 million new shares from
previously 51.5 million to acquire unlisted Vision Senior Living
Limited and Private Life Care Holdings Limited (PLC).
Metlifecare shares were last up a cent to NZ$2.06, valuing
the offer at around NZ$88 million ($68 million).
The latest plan also includes terms that Vision shareholders
will get an additional 7 million shares if Metlifecare's share
price exceeds NZ$3.00 within 28 months of the merger.
As part of the deal, Metlifecare will seek subscriptions for
at least NZ$10 million additional capital from investors rather
than Vision shareholders to pay down debt.
Previously, the funds were to be raised from the existing
Vision shareholders.
"The revised terms align the interests of all our
shareholders post the merger," said Metlifecare independent
director Brent Harman.
Vision is owned 68 percent by private equity funds managed
by Goldman Sachs and the balance by private shareholders in
Arrow International Group Limited.
PLC is fully-owned by Retirement Villages New Zealand
Limited, a unit of unlisted investment fund, Retirement Villages
Group (RVG), Metlifecare's major shareholder.
The transaction is conditional upon regulatory approval,
shareholder approval and certain third party consents.
Metlifecare, the third-biggest listed retirement village
operator by capitalisation after Ryman Healthcare and
the newly listed Summerset Group, was advised by Grant
Samuel & Associates.
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)